Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clint "Skip" Lyon. View Sign

Clint Lyon, (Skip) died peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 73.



He was born in New York City August 5, 1945, to Clinton H & Jane Suttlehan Lyon.



He spent many years as a child and young adult summering on Lake Sunapee with his family. He met his wife Hilda in 1973 in New London where they and settled raised their three children.



Skip's entire career was spent in the ski industry, starting as a sales associate for Hermann's Sporting Goods in NYC. Soon after he met his mentor, friend, and business partner Heinz Herzog. They remained together over forty years, at Henke, Raichle Molitor USA, and Dalbello USA.



He was truly passionate about the ski industry, and the people he worked with. Their friendships withstood the test of time, and carried well into the present.



He leaves a family he loved dearly, his wife Hilda, children Jason and his wife Amy, Christopher and his son Kai, and daughter Hillary. His extended family of sisters in law and nieces and nephews will forever remember him.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society 300 Old Rte 10, Enfield NH 03748, or Musterfield Farm, Box 118, North Sutton, NH 03260.



To sign an online guestbook please visit

Clint Lyon, (Skip) died peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 73.He was born in New York City August 5, 1945, to Clinton H & Jane Suttlehan Lyon.He spent many years as a child and young adult summering on Lake Sunapee with his family. He met his wife Hilda in 1973 in New London where they and settled raised their three children.Skip's entire career was spent in the ski industry, starting as a sales associate for Hermann's Sporting Goods in NYC. Soon after he met his mentor, friend, and business partner Heinz Herzog. They remained together over forty years, at Henke, Raichle Molitor USA, and Dalbello USA.He was truly passionate about the ski industry, and the people he worked with. Their friendships withstood the test of time, and carried well into the present.He leaves a family he loved dearly, his wife Hilda, children Jason and his wife Amy, Christopher and his son Kai, and daughter Hillary. His extended family of sisters in law and nieces and nephews will forever remember him.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH.Donations in his memory may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society 300 Old Rte 10, Enfield NH 03748, or Musterfield Farm, Box 118, North Sutton, NH 03260.To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Chadwick Funeral Service

235 Main Street P.O. Box 68

New London , NH 03257

(603) 526-6442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close