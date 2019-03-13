Clint Lyon, (Skip) died peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 73.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clint "Skip" Lyon.
He was born in New York City August 5, 1945, to Clinton H & Jane Suttlehan Lyon.
He spent many years as a child and young adult summering on Lake Sunapee with his family. He met his wife Hilda in 1973 in New London where they and settled raised their three children.
Skip's entire career was spent in the ski industry, starting as a sales associate for Hermann's Sporting Goods in NYC. Soon after he met his mentor, friend, and business partner Heinz Herzog. They remained together over forty years, at Henke, Raichle Molitor USA, and Dalbello USA.
He was truly passionate about the ski industry, and the people he worked with. Their friendships withstood the test of time, and carried well into the present.
He leaves a family he loved dearly, his wife Hilda, children Jason and his wife Amy, Christopher and his son Kai, and daughter Hillary. His extended family of sisters in law and nieces and nephews will forever remember him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society 300 Old Rte 10, Enfield NH 03748, or Musterfield Farm, Box 118, North Sutton, NH 03260.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street P.O. Box 68
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 13, 2019