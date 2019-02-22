Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clotilde J. Guffey. View Sign

Jackie passed away at the age of 85, after a sudden and brief illness. She is predeceased by her husband, Lewis A. Guffey, as well as her first husband General Nguyen Cao Ky; her parents, Jean Barbe and Marie Jeanne Louise Petit; and her 3 siblings. She is survived by her children, Thang, Tri, Dat, Tuan, Van and Lewis C. Guffey; 7 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 6 step great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Richard E. Guffey; and many nieces and nephews and their families. At Jackie's request a simple gathering to remember her and wish her well will be held at the Bennett Funeral Home in Concord, NH, March 2nd, from 3-6 p.m., ending with a prayer service. All wishing to visit are respectfully invited to do so. Special thanks to the compassionate staff and caregivers from Concord Hospital who provided care and comfort during that difficult time.

