Clyde Donald Currier, 92, of Beech Hill Road, Andover, left us on September 3, 2020. Clyde was born in Andover on June 12, 1928, to Etta Dodge and Glenn Currier, and remained a lifelong Andover resident. Upon his return from the Korean Conflict, he met Shirley Henderson and they married on August 29, 1954 - celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary last week. He was co-owner of Currier & Phelps, Inc., from 1950 until 1992, and then, after a year of retirement, worked for Sanel Auto Parts in Franklin, retiring for good in 2014.
In 1969 he moved his young family from the house he helped build on Bradley Lake Road, "up the hill" to the Beech Hill Road farmhouse his paternal grandparents built in 1901, where he resided until his death. In his final years he enjoyed sitting on the porch and reminiscing about his childhood visits to that house.
He was a lifelong weather watcher and recorder, and Boston Red Sox fan. He and friends built one of the earliest houseboats to appear on Highland Lake, on which he spent many happy times with family and friends. He loved to travel and meet people. He also enjoyed rattling his false teeth at any children that were around and seeing their reaction. He was a founder of the Andover Snowmobile Club, member of the Andover Fire Department for many years and a lifelong Blackwater Grange member.
He is survived by his wife Shirley of Andover, his son Bruce and daughter-in-law Kellie of Bow, his daughter Kendel of Concord, his sister Charlotte Clark of Andover, granddaughters Lauren and Julia, grandson Tyler, great granddaughters Mollie and Sadie, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his two brothers Lyman and Wallace.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In the lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice / P.O. Box 2209 / New London, NH 03257.
