Cody Thomas Jordan was born June 20, 1988, in Fresno, CA. He passed January 3, 2020 in Manchester, NH.
He grew up in Clovis, CA and loved playing sports, especially basketball, fishing, and camping.
He graduated from Buchanan High in 2007, honorably served in the US Army, and in 2015 moved to New Hampshire for a new chapter in life.
He is survived by the love of his life, Alyssa Westover, and her son Elijah Angus MacIver; his children Caleb Thomas Essenheimer, and Kinsley Echo Jordan; his parents Brian and Laurie Werner, Tom and Kim Jordan; siblings Austin Jordan and wife Erica, Natalie Werner, Dylan Jordan, and Emily Jordan; nephew Charlie Jordan; niece Nora Jordan; and many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His life will be celebrated in New Hampshire on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at CenterPoint Church, 20 N State St, Concord, NH; and in California on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 AM at Riverpark Bible Church, 7500 North Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 9, 2020