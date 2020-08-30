Connie Erin MacDonald, age 62 of Allen Road passed away on August 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born in Gardiner, ME and raised by parents Glenn and Marie (Jackson) Greenly of Bow



Connie was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1976. She worked for over 20 years at the Yankee Book Peddler in Contoocook. Most recently she was working as a Teachers Aide at the Bow Memorial School.



She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she loved her motorcycle rides with her husband, especially in the Fall. Connie was an avid and skilled quilter.



In addition to her parents she is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Michael MacDonald of Bow; her 2 sons, Michael Aaron MacDonald of Bow, and Shawn Macdonald and his wife Samantha and their children, Cody and Danielle all of Weare; her sister, Robin Greenly of Bow; and many brother and sister in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Memorial Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 4-7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4th at 11 AM at the United Baptist Church of Concord, 39 Fayette Street, Concord.



Burial will be at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner, ME.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CRVNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.



Due to current Covid social distancing guidelines a mask must be worn inside the building and proper social distancing will be followed.



