Conrad G. "Butch" Chapman, 79, of Pittsfield, NH passed away May 23, 2019 at the Hospice House in Concord, NH after an extended illness.



He leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Idora Rose (Ridley) Chapman; daughter, Catherine Bergeron and husband, Patrick; daughter, Clare Persson and husband, Michael; son, Christopher Chapman and wife, Jill; daughter, Tracy Saltmarsh and husband, Randy; daughter, Sandra Cantwell; son, Scott Myrick; step-daughter, Karen Walker; sister, Violet Young; brother, Carl Chapman; step-brother, Dennis Ames and wife, Jeanne; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Butch was predeceased by his parents and brother, Colin Chapman.



Born in Laconia, NH, Butch was the son of G. Henry Chapman and Marguerite "Ruth" (Corey) Ames. He attended Laconia High School before entering the US Air Force, proudly serving for 21 years. After retirement from the military, Butch worked as a corrections officer for the NH State Prison, where he was instrumental in the creation of the first Hobby Craft Shop. He was later promoted to personnel director and also worked in that capacity for the Florida Department of Corrections. Butch retired from state service while working as a police officer for the NH State Hospital. Butch was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, hunting and fishing well into his later years. He fished in many places in the world, including Greenland and England, and won a fishing derby while stationed in Pinedale, Wyoming. He loved driving his truck and exploring back roads, never passing a dirt road without going down it "just to see where it goes." An accomplished artist, he was passionate about drawing and woodworking, spending many hours a week creating unique pieces that reflected his love of nature. Butch was as generous with his art as he was with his time, gifting many of the pieces to his friends and family. Butch was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His quick wit and playful sense of humor brought joy to everyone who met him. His sense of family extended far, encompassing lifelong friends as well as new friends. Butch led an interesting and well lived life. He loved to tell stories and while they sounded far-fetched, they all proved to be true. Outgoing, gregarious, and genuinely loyal, Butch made friends everywhere he went. He was especially fond of children, the elderly, and every kind of animal. Special thanks to the Pittsfield Fire & Rescue department for many years of caring assistance and support.



Calling hours will be from 6-8 pm, Monday, June 3rd at The Cremation Society of NH (Phaneuf Funeral Home), 172 King St, Boscawen. Graveside service will be at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, June 4th at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , a charity near to Butch's heart.





