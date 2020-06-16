Constance F. (Connie) Aranosian, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Glastonbury CT on June 9th, 2020 at the age of 90.
Born in New York City in 1929, Connie Aranosian, nee Alperin, graduated in 1950 from the University of Wisconsin. As a young woman, she was a talented opera soprano, singing in New York and Europe. In 1962 she married Richard Aranosian, with whom she recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. Connie and Richard settled in Concord NH, where they raised 3 children.
She worked as a Supervisor for the Merrimack County (NH) Division of Child and Family Services. In the 1980's, Connie and Richard founded CARA Antiques, specializing in antique European pottery. They relocated to Newtown, PA and spent many winters in Naples, FL.
They participated in numerous large antique shows throughout the US and had many good friends in the antiques community. In addition to her love of opera, NYC, history and politics, she was an avid reader and a fan of Boston sports.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Aranosian; her sons Chris Aranosian, his wife Elizabeth Aranosian and grandson Beau Aranosian; and Richard Aranosian Jr, his wife Shushanik Atoyan and granddaughter Annabelle Aranosian; her daughter Lisa Hansen; and nieces Betsy Fitzgerald, Susan West, and Nancy Forrester. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Beatty and brother-in-law Arthur Beatty.
There will not be a service held at this time. Donations in her memory may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association. The Aranosian family wishes to convey their deepest thanks and appreciation to Athena Home Health and Hospice and all of the staff at The Hearth at Glastonbury CT who loved her and took such good care of her.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 16, 2020.