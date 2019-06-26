Constance M. (Connie) Powers, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24th at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord succumbing to complications from an earlier accident. Connie was born on March 13, 1934 in Barnet, Vermont, the daughter of James W. and Lillian O. Bryant. She will be remembered forever by her loving husband of 62 years, Peter L. Powers, as well as by her children, daughter Janet P. Warde and her husband Robert, daughter Nancy L. Daniels and her husband David, son Peter L. Powers, Jr. and his wife Donna, and son Mark S. Cross-Powers, and his wife, Karin. In addition, she leaves 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Connie graduated from St. Johnsbury, VT Academy and from Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Hanover, NH attaining her R.N. She worked at various hospitals throughout the Northeast following her husband's many corporate transfers. She once had John F. Kennedy as a patient in his younger days at the New England Baptist Hospital.
Connie enjoyed working with young people and served as a Cub Scout den mother, Sunday school teacher, and later Sunday School Superintendent at the Barrington, R.I. Congregational Church. Upon retiring to Hopkinton in 1995, Connie joined the ABC/Caring Quilters group, served on the Music and Arts Board and the Board of Trustees at the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton. She later became co-chair of the trustees and was the project coordinator for the construction of the Parish House addition.
Connie enjoyed family camping and traveling with husband Pete. Together they visited all the western European countries, Scandinavia, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand. Her greatest joy was her family and it gave her much satisfaction to see them grow and mature and to become useful and productive citizens.
A memorial service celebrating Connie's life will held at the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, UCC on Saturday, July 13th, at 11:00 AM.
Memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to the church at 1548 Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229.
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 26, 2019