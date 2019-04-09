Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora Mae Ballou. View Sign

Cora Mae Ballou, 82, of Salisbury, NH, was called home by the Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Penacook, daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Noe) Watterson. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son Pierre Ballou, Jr., son-in-law Daniel Shedd, her sisters Dorothy Auprey, Carol Spooner, June Mattot and life-long sister-friend Virginia Mattice. She leaves her husband, Pierre Ballou of Salisbury, her sister Pauline Watterson of Penacook, her daughters Roxanne Shedd, Susan Clark and her husband Bruce. Grandchildren Danielle Murphy and her husband Daniel, Peter Shedd and his wife Chrissy, Jeremy Shedd and Kate Sanborn, Scott Ballou, Jessica Clark and her fiance Todd Crumb, Alicia Dyment and her husband Keith. And several great grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved dog Cooper and numerous friends.



She was loved and admired by her peers during her careers at Havenwood Heritage Heights and Merrimack County Nursing Home. Cora loved spending time with family and talks with good friends, her walks with her dog Cooper and gardening.



A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at noon at the Salisbury Town Hall. A private burial will be held at a later date.

