After a 6 year battle with Early Onset Alzheimers Cornelius (Connie) passed away Sunday morning.
Connie was a pharmacist at CVS on Main St. for 36 years. He loved his job, talking to people and caring for his customers. He lived life fully and loved motorcycles - he never missed bike week. He also loved spending time in NH's mountains and at Hampton Beach.
Connie is survived by his wife Kristen Fitz-Randolph, his brother Dave and his wife Georgia Desmond Don and Lucy Letalien and their children Paul, Mark and Denise who became his NH family when he moved here from Lowell, MA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to curialz.com, and support Alzheimers Impact Movement. Memories matter.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 31, 2019