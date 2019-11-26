Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Nicholas Metzger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig Nicholas Metzger, 50, passed away on October 21, 2019.



Craig was born in Chicago, IL on December 14, 1968 to Steven and Judith (McCaw) Metzger. He graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1987 and attended Mesa State College in Grand Junction, CO.



Craig began his career working at various ski resorts in Colorado, and briefly lived and worked in Alaska prior to taking on the role of field technician with Metzger/McGuire - a Bow, NH based concrete floor products firm - in 1992. Craig went on to become the head of field services and product research and development at the company and remained working for them until his death.



Craig was an avid outdoors man and returned to Colorado in 2002 to take advantage of all the outdoor activities the state had to offer and to raise a family.



Craig's great sense of humor and passion about so many subjects will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.



Craig leaves behind his beloved wife Katie (Clarke) Metzger, two sons; Benjamin and Michael of Conifer, CO, brother Scott and wife Lisa, along with their children Lauren, Emily and Ryan of Hopkinton, NH, and his mother Judith Metzger of Concord, NH.



He was predeceased by his father, Steven N. Metzger, earlier this year.



Per his wishes, no funeral services will be held. Instead a celebration of Craig's life will be held in Concord, NH on December 7, 2019.



For more information on the gathering, or to share thoughts or memories about Craig, please contact his wife Katie at



In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his lifelong example of helping people and animals, memorials may be made to your local Humane Society, Puppy Angels Rescue, or other charities.

