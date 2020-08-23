Craig Tattersall, 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Concord Hospital after a very brief illness. Craig was born in Pawtucket, RI in 1953 to Roger Tattersall and Doris (Darling) Todd.
Craig grew up in Rhode Island attending the local educational system and graduating from Portsmouth, RI High School. After high school, Craig moved to New Hampshire and earned his Private Pilot License in 1974 from the New England Aeronautical Institute in Nashua and then his Bachelor of Science Degree from Franklin Pierce College in 1978. Craig has lived in Penacook for over 20 years and before that in Bow where he built his own home. Craig was an incredibly talented carpenter and owned and operated his own business, Tattersall Building & Remodeling, for many years before retiring. Most recently, Craig worked for Sanel-NAPA Auto Parts as a parts delivery driver.
In his retirement, Craig had been enjoying traveling to tropical destinations. More recently, he and Cheryl traveled to Antigua. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Craig's parents have predeceased him, as well as two brothers, Richard Tattersall and Roy Tattersall. He is survived by his daughter Karen Tattersall and her boyfriend Daren Campbell of Concord; his significant other of the past twelve years Cheryl Carter of Penacook, and her daughters Michelle Sanborn of Bristol and Heather Sanborn and her fiance Jerimy Smith of Hooksett; his four granddaughters Hailee Adjutant, Kaitlin Adjutant, Kyrsten Kincaid-Smith and Keller Kincaid-Smith; his grandson Colin Kincaid-Smith; his four brothers Donald Tattersall and his wife Barbara; Paul Tattersall and his wife Pattie; Peter Tattersall and Byron Tattersall; as well as numerous friends and extended family.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home at 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Craig's memory to the Arbor Day Foundation www.arborday.org
, the Pope Memorial SPCA www.popememorialspca.org
, or Brigham & Women's Hospital www.brighamandwomens.org
.