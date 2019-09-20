Crystal Jaczuk born May 13, 1977, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2019.
Crystal was born in Manchester, NH and lived most of her life in NH. She graduated in 2000. Crystal loved to cook, and reading were her pastimes. She leaves behind her mother, Susan M.Donnelly; a sister, Sarah Spencer and a brother, Christian Donnelly; several Aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is also the daughter of the late Donald G Jaczuk.
A service will be held on Monday, Sept. 23 2019 at 1:00 at the chapel in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St. Concord, NH.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 20, 2019