Mr. Curtis Rae Edmonds, 93, of Pembroke, passed away on September 2, 2020 at the Pleasant View Healthcare Center after a period of declining health.

Born in Pembroke, Curt was the son of the late Richard and Goldie (Labontee) Edmonds. He was raised and educated in Pembroke and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during World War II.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the General Service Administration of the I.R.S. A man of many trades, he also worked as a sheet metal worker for the Boston & Maine Railroad and sold cars for several years.

An avid outdoorsman, Curt was an avid hunter and golfer. He also enjoyed woodworking and making birdhouses and Christmas ornaments. He was especially proud of his 12-hour horseshoe tournament, after which he was named the winner. He was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish where he served as a longtime usher. He was former President of the Pembroke Booster Club and a member of the Plausawa Country Club.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Peggy Drouin, Curt's personal care and support giver of the past three years.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Robin Miller and his sisters, Lucille Cabitor and Charlotte Space.

Curt is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Janice (Wright) Edmonds; his two children: Robert Edmonds and his wife Anne of Chichester and Julie Saseen and her husband Michael of Pembroke. He was the brother to William Edmonds of Pembroke and Dean Edmunds and his wife Nancy of Concord. Curt is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Walk-Thru Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10th from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Rd. in Concord. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. All attendees are asked to wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. Services will conclude with burial at Pembroke Street Cemetery in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations in Curt's memory may be sent to the Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Ln. Chichester, NH 03258. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com



Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
