Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 Memorial service 3:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048

Cynthia A. (Mulhearn, Paveglio) Flynn of Concord, NH passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Concord Hospital surrounded by her family and closest friends.



Born in East Greenwich, RI on January 28, 1953 the youngest daughter of the late Vincent and Gloria Mulhearn.



Graduated as senior class president from Bishop Brady High School in 1971, she was involved in many activities during her school years. After graduation Cindy went to work for the State of NH Labor dept., where she rose to the rank of Wage and Hour Administrator, Inspection Division. During her years with the dept, Cindy took great pride in protecting the safety of workers especially in boilers and elevators. She was involved with numerous committees focused on issues affecting workers and to assist in developing solutions for improvements to the working environment for all. She was the recipient of numerous awards for her endeavors. She greatly enjoyed this work and greeted the challenges it brought with a smile.



Cindy embraced all of life with a spunky attitude, her passion was helping others overcome challenges at any stage of life. Her hand was always available to those seeking help. She enjoyed many pastimes including walking, swimming motorcycling and spending time with her family and friends, of which there were many. Her home was always open and available and a second home to many of her sons friends during his growing up years. She enjoyed providing a safe and nurturing environment to anyone who walked through her door. She was known as feisty, grumpy and the favorite nickname: LITTLE CINDY. But she will be most remembered for fashion statements and of her love for the color purple.



Cindy was one of the first recipients of a new and experimental procedure of pancreatic stem cell transplantation for which she travelled to Minnesota on September 23, 2011 which extended her life by many years.



She was also an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous, attaining 30 plus years of sobriety and helping many women over the years.



She was pre-deceased by her sister, Shirley J. DellaVentura of Valpariso, IN and her husbands, Michael Paveglio and Richard M. Flynn both of Concord, NH.



Family members include her son, Anthony Paveglio and his wife, Amanda; granddaughters, Piper Lynn and Rachele Corinne and their dogs, Ammo and Milah and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord from 1PM to 3PM immediately followed by a memorial service at Bennett Funeral Home. A burial will be held in the Spring at Blossom Hill Cemetery. For those attending the services please consider wearing something purple.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia's memory to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

