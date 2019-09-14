Cindy Short passed from us September 11, 2019. Cindy was an award-winning educator and trainer who truly loved children.
She touched countless lives as she traveled around the world and brought joy and love where ever she went. Cindy loved antiques and spent much of her later life celebrating their beauty and charm and the history they capture. Antiques also gave Cindy one of her greatest joys, the people she met and dear friends she made in the antique community.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 50 plus years, George, her daughter Karen, granddaughter Melanie and son-in-law Erik. We will miss her greatly.
A celebration of Cindy and her adventurous life will be held at her home in Lancaster, NH on her birthday, October 13. Email [email protected] if you would like to join the celebration.
Further celebrations of Cindy's life can be made via donations in her name to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, New Hampshire 03561, telephone (603) 444-5317.
