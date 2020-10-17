Diane Marie (Chavis) Burr , 64, of Loudon, passed away October 9, 2020, after a period of declining health.



Diane was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 12, 1956, and graduated from Brooklyn Park High School in 1975. After graduation, she moved to Loudon and worked for Globe Manufacturing in her earlier years, and then at the Loudon Elementary School. Diane was a member of the Loudon Fire Department Auxiliary throughout the years, and volunteered with the Young at Heart Association. Diane was proud to be from Loudon, where everyone simply knew her as "Di-B". Being a mother was Diane's main calling in life, surpassed only by her upgraded title to "Grammy". Diane was well known for her ability to tell it like it is, and often did so with her favorite four lettered words. Diane was always willing to lend a hand, an ear, or a swift kick in the butt to anyone who needed it.



Diane was predeceased by her parents James and Constance (Rolland) Chavis, her brother James Chavis Jr., and her sisters Constance (Connie) Scullen and Cindy Chavis.



She is survived by her three sons: Jeffrey Jr. and his wife Lindsay of Loudon, Chris and his wife Tiffany of Bow, Ryan and his wife Katherine of Campbellsville, Kentucky, her sisters Linda Vickers and her husband Acie of Potomac, MD, and Stacey Richardson of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren who were her world- Brayden, Brady, Braelyn, Sydney, Zoey, Brooklyn, Ava, Amelia and Owen.



A celebration of her life will take place at Bennet Funeral Home at 209 Main Street in Concord. Calling hours are open to the public on October 22, 2020 from 3-6 pm. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to your local food pantry in Diane's name. Through difficult times in her life, the Loudon food pantry was a great help to Diane, and knowing that assistance would be given to others in need would have brought her joy.



Bennett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



