Dale Keniston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Keniston, 80, passed away on June 1, 2020 at his home in Roanoke, Va.

Son of Helen and Malcolm Keniston of Plymouth, N.H., he attended Plymouth schools, joined the Air Force and graduated from Plymouth State College. He played sports, coached, and remained a Red Sox fan to the end of his life. He worked in manufacturing and retail for forty years.

Besides his wife, Elaine M. Keniston, he is survived by two sons and a daughter: Dr. Les Keniston, Mrs. Helen Keniston Oney, and Mr. Max Keniston, son-in-law, Mr. William Oney, daughter-in-law, Dr. Leigh Keniston, a sister, Nancy Bird, a niece and nephews and his grandchildren: William, Ian and Lou Oney and Alexandra, Sophia and Malcolm Keniston.

Dale will be deeply missed by those he has left behind. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Fair View Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. For the full obituary and to send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Road
Roanoke, VA 24016
540-344-1271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved