Dale P. Cimikowski, 69, of Concord, passed away peacefully in the care of the Concord Hospice House on August 5, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Concord, NH, Dale was the daughter of Leo and Joanne (Vigue) Cimikowski Sr., (both deceased). She was raised and educated in Pembroke, NH and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy Class of 1969, where she played basketball and served as Class President.
Dale attended the Elliot Community School of Nursing in Keene, NH where she graduated with High Honors and became a Registered Nurse working in the Operating Room. After becoming a Registered Nurse, Dale found her true calling in the Operating Room. Over the course of her nursing career, Dale worked at Concord Hospital (NH), Mercy Hospital, (NY) and the Elliot Hospital (NH).
Dale enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, she loved animals (all critters big and small!) and filled her garden with "happy color" flowers for all to enjoy. She was a dedicated mother, a well-respected, hardworking nurse and a loving friend.
She is survived by her two children: Ryan and Erica Cote, six grandchildren and one sister, Pam Allgeyer.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, August 14th at 10 A.M. in the Pembroke Congregational Church, 301 Pembroke St. in Pembroke, NH. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In accordance with state guidelines, all attendees are asked to wear a face-covering and adhere to social distancing as directed. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com