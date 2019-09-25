Dale Edward Watts died peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord, NH. Born September 18, 1943 in Hollywood California, son of Donald H. Watts and Gertrude M. Carillon.
He graduated from Hollywood High and attended California Institute of the Arts (Chouinards) Los Angeles. He graduated from California State University, Northridge with degree in Art Education, and went on to Graduate School.
He served in US Army 1968-69. Served in Vietnam with 1st Signal Brigade, Phu Tho where he received the Bronze Star.
Dale is survived by his wife of 44 years, Signa, whom he met in Europe; his daughters whom he adored, Jillian and Kara; a brother and niece in VA; a nephew and cousins in southern California.
He worked for Elektrisola for 35 years as Scheduling Manager.
Dale enjoyed reading military and political history, travelling, basket making and most especially being with his family. He enjoyed his volunteer work at St. Paul's Church including helping at the Food Pantry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 11:00am Saturday, October 12th. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Paul's Church.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 25, 2019