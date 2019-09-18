Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Damien Megna of Rochester, NH passed away suddenly at the age of 50 on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Dover, NH. Damien was born in Jamaica, NY on March 4, 1969, the son of Frank Megna and Alice LaPorte-Fuller.



He will be tremendously missed forever by his soulmate and devoted wife, Rebecca Anne (Sandy) Megna, who gratefully shared 24 amazing years with him. Together they built their life around numerous beloved pets most recently their best buddy and companion English Bulldog, Oliver.



Damien was born and raised in Queens, NY by his loving Mother, Alice surrounded by cousins, aunts and uncles and his Nana and Grandpa, Ton Y. and Evelyn M. Chang. Damien then moved to Somersworth, NH and attended Somersworth schools, graduating from Somersworth High School in 1987. He successfully completed The Cambridge School of Culinary Arts Program, Cambridge, Massachusetts and embarked on his career in Restaurant Management, most recently as a private consultant.



Damien is also survived by his Stepfather, Wayne Fuller, sister, Suzanne and her husband, Hal Sawyer of Fayetteville, NC, his brother, John Treacy and his wife Kristen of Manchester, NH, stepsister Bryn Fuller-Goodman of Long Island City, NY, stepbrother Eric Fuller of San Diego, CA, and niece Erika of Fayetteville, NC, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.



Along with his career, Damien enjoyed bodybuilding, nutrition and fitness. Throughout the years, he participated in numerous body building competitions starting at age 19 and continuing through to the present. He loved motivating others in achieving their goals and was always willing to give advice and guidance. Damien also had a passion for building, driving and showing cars.



With his relentless courage, strength and discipline, Damien will always be remembered for his loyalty, vision, humor and passion for life.



A private family service will be held.



We welcome friends, family and colleagues to join us in a celebration of Damien's life in October. Details will be available at



Memorial contributions may be made in Damien's name to the Long Island Bulldog Rescue, PO Box 239, Stony Brook, NY 11790 or by visiting their website

