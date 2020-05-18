Dan Stephan Howard, 71, of Penacook, died peacefully on April 30th after a short bout with cancer. Also known as Danny, he was born in Portland, ME to Murray A. and Virginia R. Howard on December 22, 1948. He attended Portland schools until 1960, when his family moved to Pembroke. He went back to Portland for his final two years, graduating from Portland High School in 1967.



Dan's career began at Northeast Electronics in Concord; he then moved onto a successful career at inside sales, selling everything from high end shoes and suits to heavy equipment and auto parts.



Dan was an avid golfer, often partnering with his cousin Scott or his father. His second love was pool. He played with his Dad and often with his nephew Carey. Dan read constantly, amassing a collection of hundreds of books. But his greatest love was music. He would often make tapes of favorites to send to his sisters.



Dan leaves three children and two step-children: Jennifer (Howard) Leser and husband John of Hudson, Sean Howard of Harmony, MN, Krystal Bottstine of Arkansas; and step-children Kristen Khoury of Longmeadow, MA and Kevin Trager of Salisbury. Dan also leaves two sisters: Robyn E. White and husband Larry of Silver Bay, NY and Ann M. Spear of So. Berwick, ME. Dan had one grandson, Ryan Gilbert, 12, who lit up his life.



Dan leaves close friends Brian Person, Dee Fitz, Sam & Brandon. He also had two close aunts: Elizabeth Johnson and Phyllis Wolstenhulme. Dan leaves several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife of many years Lynne and their beloved dog Rascal.



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family.



