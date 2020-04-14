Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Wesley Call. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Dana Wesley Call 83, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.



Dana was born on December 8, 1936 in Concord, son to the late Charles Wesley and Margaret (Dewire) Call. He was a graduate of Concord High School and the NH Technical Institute where he received his training in drafting. He enjoyed a long career as a machine designer for Sprague Electric until his retirement in 1999.



Dana was a devoted husband, father and friend to many. He had more interests and abilities than can be mentioned, but included a passion for motorcycles, hot rods and F150's, wood crafting of all sorts, reading, cooking, travel, creating and fixing most anything. He enjoyed helping others and sharing good stories. Dana was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge Blazing Star Eureka #11.



Dana will be missed by many, but especially his beloved wife and best friend of 60 years, Judith (Drescher) Call of Boscawen; daughters, Suzanne Plante and her husband, Robert of Concord and Deborah Day and her husband, Stephen of Maryland and grandchildren, including Joshua Plante of Concord.



Services will be announced when restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.

Dana Wesley Call 83, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.Dana was born on December 8, 1936 in Concord, son to the late Charles Wesley and Margaret (Dewire) Call. He was a graduate of Concord High School and the NH Technical Institute where he received his training in drafting. He enjoyed a long career as a machine designer for Sprague Electric until his retirement in 1999.Dana was a devoted husband, father and friend to many. He had more interests and abilities than can be mentioned, but included a passion for motorcycles, hot rods and F150's, wood crafting of all sorts, reading, cooking, travel, creating and fixing most anything. He enjoyed helping others and sharing good stories. Dana was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge Blazing Star Eureka #11.Dana will be missed by many, but especially his beloved wife and best friend of 60 years, Judith (Drescher) Call of Boscawen; daughters, Suzanne Plante and her husband, Robert of Concord and Deborah Day and her husband, Stephen of Maryland and grandchildren, including Joshua Plante of Concord.Services will be announced when restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close