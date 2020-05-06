Daneen (Dee, Danni) Marie Desrochers-Haskell, 53, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, April 28th surrounded by family.
Known best for her smile and warm spirit; Daneen was born October 18th, 1966 in Springfield, VT to parents Alfred E. and Benita J. Desrochers (Massie) She graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1984 and later moved to NH.
Following in her mothers footsteps, she spent many years in healthcare. Danni often said that "working in healthcare was not a job, but a calling in life." She was dedicated to caring for her patients and residents with respect and compassion. She touched the lives of everyone around her with loving hands.
Daneen was an avid crafter and reader with a quick wit; a lover of nature and animals of all kinds. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She frequently boasted about her children who she saw as the greatest reflections of herself. Daneen was a pillar of strength, kindness and humanity for those who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by four children- Brandon Desrochers, Cheryl Haskell, Alyx Haskell and Julius Desrochers; and three grandchildren- Jenna, Jeremiah and Delilah.
Private services will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NH Audubon - 84 Silk Farm Road Concord, NH 03301, 603-224-9909, NHAudubon.org
Published in Concord Montior on May 6, 2020.