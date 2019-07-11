Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danella Pearson. View Sign Service Information William R Short & Son Funeral Home 95 W Main St Marlborough , MA 01752 (508)-485-0180 Send Flowers Obituary

Danella Hewitt Pearson ,87, died peacefully Monday June 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Bousquet) Hewitt. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years Richard Pearson, her son Thomas Pearson and his wife Jean, their two children Kayla Pearson and Jenna Feuling and her husband Mike, and their two children Hailey Rose and Harper Jayde. She was predeceased by a daughter Anne , and is survived as well by Anne's daughter Kristen Giordano. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.



She graduated from Westfield High School in Westfield NJ and also from the College of William and Mary. She and her husband Dick were married in his last year of law school, and then moved to Concord New Hampshire where Dick practiced law for six years. Eventually Dick became a law professor, and they lived for many years in Dover, Massachusetts, and Gainesville, Florida, from where they retired to New London, New Hampshire, in 1996. They moved to a retirement facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts in February of 2017, where she lived until her death.



Danella was an avid gardener throughout her life and belonged to local garden clubs wherever she lived. Over the years she supported and worked for a wide variety of civic and charitable organizations. She was also an avid reader, belonging to book clubs in towns where she lived. She also loved to travel, and visited all but one or two of the states in America. She traveled through out the world, including China and Japan, Russia, South and Central America, Africa, and most of the countries of Europe.



Danella was a very special woman, a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grand mother, and friend. Private family funeral services have been held. Arrangements under the direction of the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home of Marlborough.

Published in The Concord Monitor on July 11, 2019

