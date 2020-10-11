Daniel Cimikoski was born on 12/16/33 and passed away at the age of 86 on 8/17/20.



He served in the US Navy for four years from 1952-1956. Daniel was never married. He spent most of his adult life in Santa Rosa California and had a long career as a barber.



His death is proceeded by his siblings, Leo and Dorothy, and he is survived by his siblings Bill and Helen. His body was cremated and his ashes were sent to his brother, Bill, a resident of Gilmanton NH.



A memorial service will take place next summer on the Fourth of July on Crystal Lake, when family members can be present, and his ashes will be sprinkled into the lake



