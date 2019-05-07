Daniel J. "Boone" McBride, 56, of Allenstown, NH passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2019.
Born in Melrose, MA, he was the son of the late Ivan J. and Mary M. (McEntee) McBride. He was raised and educated in Wakefield and had been a resident of New Hampshire for the past 18 years.
Dan attended the North Bennet Street School in the North End and was employed as a cabinetmaker for many years. Like his nickname implies, Dan was a woodsman and enjoyed the outdoors and bow hunting. He was a southpaw and an enthusiastic bowler, bicyclist and golfer. Dan was an avid sports fan who especially enjoyed the Bruins and NASCAR. He was also an usher at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield.
Dan is survived by his two sisters: Rosemary A. Mezynski and her husband Gary of Burlington, MA and Patricia C. Fleck and her husband Gregory of Hull, MA. He is also survived by his nephews Michael, Thomas and Gregory Fleck and nieces Laura Enos, Lillian Mezynski, Catherine Briere and Elizabeth Burns. He also leaves behind his great nephew and nieces, and many loving cousins and friends.
Visitation in church will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 prior to Mass beginning at 10 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, MA. Interment will take place following Mass in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory may be sent to 2 Wall St. #104 Manchester, NH 03101. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home of Pembroke, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 7, 2019