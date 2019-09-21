Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Concord, NH - Daniel K. Morin, 69, passed away September 11, 2019 at home after a very difficult battle with cancer. Dan was born in Concord, NH on April 2, 1950. He was the son of Francis Morin and Nathalie (Lacross) Morin.



Dan was a graduate of Concord High School, Class of 1968. After graduation he worked at Rumford Press. He later worked in the steel industry, retiring from Kloeckner Metals in Nashua, NH.



Throughout his life Dan was an avid runner, cyclist and racquetball player. After retirement, he found his true passion on the Pickleball court. He would plan his vacations based on whether there were courts nearby, anywhere from New England to Florida to Arizona. There were always an abundance of medals that Dan was happy to share with his grandkids.



Dan loved spending time with his family and many friends. He enjoyed frequenting The Red Blazer and Makris Lobster and Steak House to have a drink or two with his Racquetball and Pickleball buddies. He was a great son, a wonderful brother, an amazing husband, the best Dad and a fun loving Papa to his four grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Deidre (Case) Morin of 42 years; his daughter Lindsay (Morin) Jacques and husband Carl Jacques of Northwood, NH; his son Keith Morin and wife Melissa Morin of Concord; along with his grandchildren Ryan and Tyler Morin and Maya and Molly Jacques. Dan is also survived by his siblings, Gary Morin and wife Susan of Hillsboro; Patricia (Morin) Daigle and husband Peter of Concord; Loralyn (Morin) Foote and husband William; Brother in law John Bunnell and wife Sally of Concord and John Ball III of Manchester, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and brother David Morin.



A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan's memory to two organizations near and dear to his heart. My



There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 25th, 11AM at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord, NH 03301.

