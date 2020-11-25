1/1
Daniel LaPlante
1985 - 2020
Daniel LaPlante, 35, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Daniel was born in Concord to Donald and Cheryl LaPlante on January 18, 1985. He attended Manchester Community College and subsequently enjoyed a challenging career in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

His gifts of intellect, creative thought, and pragmatism were often exposed through his involvement in activities such as vehicle repair and home projects. Daniel will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, and friend with a magnetic personality that touched the lives of all who came to know him. Recreational activities were among his preferred pastimes, including bass fishing and motocross. Above all, Daniel enjoyed spending time with his two daughters.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Cheryl; father, Donald and his wife, Marianne; daughters, Daisy and Bella and their mother, Sara Dunlap; brother, Kevin, his wife, Kyndra and their sons, Alex and Ryan, among other loving family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held privately for close family members and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BennettFuneral.com for the LaPlante family.

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
