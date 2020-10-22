Daniel Miller

Daniel Corrigan Miller, Sr., 93, of Laconia, NH, previously of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Daniel was born in Rothesay, Scotland, on April 30, 1927, to John and Catherine (Corrigan) Miller.
Daniel served in the British Merchant Navy during World War II, before moving permanently to the United States. He lived a very full and happy life, loved ballroom dancing and was an avid supporter of the Celtic Football Club.
Daniel is survived by his loving companion of many years, Patrice Thomas, of Laconia, NH, his children, Maryellen Walters and her husband Eric of Concord, MA, Margaret Miller of Concord, MA, Catherine Barker and her husband Robert of Simi Valley, CA, Daniel C. Miller, Jr. and his wife Maureen of Dover, NH, Roseanne O'Neill and her husband Sean of Concord, MA, and Andrea Miller of Concord, NH, and his grandchildren Jaime Roscoe, Emily Johnson, Douglas Walters, Jason Miller, Christen Walters, Olivia Barker, and Grace O'Neill, and two great-grandchildren, Jenna Roscoe and Sage Roscoe.
Daniel is pre-deceased by his wife, Ellen (Barron) of 52 years, as well as seven siblings. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date, at the St. Bernard Cemetery, in Concord, MA.
