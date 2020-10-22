1/
Daniel Miller
Daniel Corrigan Miller, Sr., 93, of Laconia, NH, previously of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Daniel was born in Rothesay, Scotland, on April 30, 1927, to John and Catherine (Corrigan) Miller.

Daniel served in the British Merchant Navy during World War II, before moving permanently to the United States. He lived a very full and happy life, loved ballroom dancing and was an avid supporter of the Celtic Football Club.

Daniel is survived by his loving companion of many years, Patrice Thomas, of Laconia, NH, his children, Maryellen Walters and her husband Eric of Concord, MA, Margaret Miller of Concord, MA, Catherine Barker and her husband Robert of Simi Valley, CA, Daniel C. Miller, Jr. and his wife Maureen of Dover, NH, Roseanne O'Neill and her husband Sean of Concord, MA, and Andrea Miller of Concord, NH, and his grandchildren Jaime Roscoe, Emily Johnson, Douglas Walters, Jason Miller, Christen Walters, Olivia Barker, and Grace O'Neill, and two great-grandchildren, Jenna Roscoe and Sage Roscoe.

Daniel is pre-deceased by his wife, Ellen (Barron) of 52 years, as well as seven siblings. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date, at the St. Bernard Cemetery, in Concord, MA.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements.

For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
