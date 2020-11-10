Daniel P. Figore Jr., 69, passed away peacefully in UMass Medical Center on November 8th.



Daniel was born in Natrona Heights, PA on December 27, 1950 a son of the late Daniel P. Figore Sr. and Florence M. (McCullough) Figore of Parker, PA.



He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Springdale, PA and Delaware Valley College in Doylestown, PA. He served several years as a Medic in the Army National Guard.



Daniel worked as a Sales Manager for Crown, Cork, and Seal for 42 years until his retirement in 2019. During his career Daniel enjoyed the extensive traveling to various countries.



Daniel was a talented musician, and was the drummer in the band SOS (Speed of Sound). Every Friday he enjoyed gathering with close friends for music night, where they fondly called themselves 'The Relics'.



He is survived by his fiancé Donna White of Worcester; his daughter, Alexandra Figore of Brighton; a sister, Carol Jean Miller and husband James of Southport, NC; brothers Timothy Figore and wife Debra of Springdale, PA and Thomas Figore and wife Margaret of Verona, PA; seven nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. A prayer service will be held at 12:00 noon. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave Boston, MA 02215 or to the UMass Medical Center University Campus 55 Lake Ave North Worcester, MA 01655.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store