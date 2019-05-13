Dannielle M. Stickney, 39, of Boscawen passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Concord, NH on Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a long, courageous, two-year battle with Colon Cancer.
Dannielle was born to Tanya Dent and Ray Stickney in Laconia on July 9, 1979. She is predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Hayley and Brandon O'Brien, and her granddaughter Emma O'Brien of Allenstown; her grandmother Mona Stickney and aunt Diane Modugno of Loudon; her aunt and uncle, Robert and Joanne Stickney of Dover; her brother Tyler Boutwell of Deerfield; two sisters, Colby Matewski of Rochester, Leigh Shinn of Tampa, FL, and; her cousins, Doug Stickney and Charles Brown of Lebanon, ME, Rachel Volner of San Diego, CA, and AJ (Amber) Vincelli of Cranston, RI; and many other family and friends.
Dannielle was employed at the NH State Hospital as a Mental Health Worker II where she loved every minute of her job. She received her Associate's Degree from SNHU and was working on attaining her Bachelor's Degree.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Parish House, 5 Center Road, Canterbury, NH, on Saturday, May 18th, at 1:00. A luncheon will be served. In lieu of flowers, all donations are gratefully accepted on the behalf of Dannielle's beloved daughter, Hayley and granddaughter, Emma at GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-dannielle-stickney.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 13, 2019