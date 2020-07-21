Darlene Ann Levesque, 56, passed away surrounded by her loving family July 18, 2020 at her home in Raymond, NH after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born July 8, 1964 in Haverhill, MA, daughter of Richard and Judy (Auclair) Neumann.
Darlene grew up in Haverhill, MA and was one of three children in her family. She attended Haverhill High School and earned her Associates Degree in Paralegal from Hesser College (Magna Cum Laude). Darlene has been loved and together with her soulmate, James "Jim" Levesque for 35 years. Darlene was a legal secretary and paralegal for many law offices in NH for over 20 years. Her most recent employment was with the NH Public Defenders Offices. Jim and Darlene have been residents in Raymond for 28 years. They also enjoyed many summer getaways in the white mountains.
Darlene dedicated her life to her family. She loved to travel and she enjoyed studying paranormal activity investigations. Darlene helped guide family and friends through any legal issues that ever arose.
Sadly, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Jacqueline Levesque.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband, Jim Levesque, daughter, Jenna Levesque, son, James Levesque Jr., daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Ed Cameron, her parents, Richard and Judy Neumann, grandson, Liam Michael, granddaughter, Dalia Marie, brother, Robert Neumann, brother, William Neumann, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH. The funeral service will follow on Saturday at the funeral home at 4:00 PM.
Burial at a later date will be in Union Cemetery, Newton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Compassionate Care ALS, please make checks payable to CCALS, and mail to CCALS, PO Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574.
