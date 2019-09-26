Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Byers Nevins. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Byers Nevins died peacefully September 22 at the age of 93. Born in Salem, Iowa on March 17, 1926 to Winifred and Perry Byers, she spent most of her adult life in secretarial and newspaper editing positions. She was finally able to return to her first love of music, bringing out her saxophone in her seventies. She went on to study with the great classical saxophonists Paul Brodie (University of Toronto) and Kenneth Radnofsky (New England Conservatory), produce nine cd's, teach both saxophone and piano, and perform many concerts in the Gallery at MainStreet BookEnds and throughout the region.



She is predeceased by her siblings Vernon, Leland, Cleo, and Thelma. She is survived by her sister Carol Slach of West Branch, Iowa, her sons Craig and Neil, daughter-in-law Katharine, and her grandchildren Lane (Meryl Mekeel), Matthias (Kiersten Wulff), Colin and Klare, to whom she passed her love of music. She knew her first great-grandchild is due in December.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Santis and The Merrimack County Nursing Home for their attentive care that extended her time with us, as well as the nursing staff from Concord Hospital 5North who gave extraordinary end-of-life care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with her family and friends. Any wish for gifts in her memory should be directed to MainStreet Warner, Inc. PO Box 130, Warner, NH 03278. Chadwick Funeral Service of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 26, 2019

