Darlene M. (Stoddard) Dockham passed away on her terms; surrounded by family, love, and laughter on Friday, March 13th 2020 at the Hospice House has in Concord.



She was born in Concord, NH on August 17th, 1948 to the late James A. Stoddard and late Marjorie I. Peasley.



She graduated from Hopkinton High in 1966. After graduation she worked at various jobs until she found her second home working at Yankee Book Peddler in Contoocook. She traveled to the UK and New Mexico to set up Customer Service at those branches. She did do some traveling on her own. She had a strong love of plants, flowers, sports, Native American (going to Pow-Wows with her younger brother Darryl and wife Mare), wolves, and life in general. The most important thing to her was spending time with family and creating memories. She finally retired at the age of 71 in April of 2019 from "YBP".



Along with her dad and mother, she is predeceased by a younger brother Gary R. Peasley. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Corey Welcome, her fur grand babies, Jasper, Chevy, Apache, and Keisha, her grandson James R. Dockham and his family Maranda and Tanest, and great-grand fur baby Maverick (Mavie), granddaughter Cheyanne M. Sprague and boyfriend Travis. Siblings Darryl A. Peasley and wife Mary (Mare), and their boys DII and wife Nikki and their son Logan Alan, Michael and wife Justina, Chris and wife Stephanie, and great niece fur baby Ruby, and Ethan and wife Briana, Midge Jeffers, niece Mehgan and her daughter Hannah, Brian Peasley and his family, and Wayne Peasley and wife Donna.



Per Darlene's request there will be no services. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



Darlene has asked in lieu of flowers, donations in her name be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County.

