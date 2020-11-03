Darryl was promoted to his heavenly home and into the arms of his Savior on Thursday afternoon at CMC due to complications from diabetes. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Darryl was born in NJ on May 30, 1965. He moved to NH in 1983 and graduated from Franklin High School. Darryl worked in the family business, Ben Franklin Crafts, and later worked with his father refurbishing homes.



He was loved by all and a pleasure to be around. He loved nature and the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, snowmobiling, and sports.



Darryl is survived by his long time partner, Donna Kirouac, of Manchester, NH; his loving parents, Lillian and Gordon Bult, of Pembroke, NH; his brother, Gordon Bult, and wife, Rebecca, of Pembroke, NH; his brother, Darren Bult, and wife, Kimberly, of Bow, NH; and his brother, Kevin Bult, and wife, Andrea, of Puebla, Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a private service at a later date.



