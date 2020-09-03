David A. Clark, 73, of North Woodstock, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a long period of declining health.
David was born February 3, 1947, in Plymouth, NH, to Edward M. Clark and Joyce Avery Clark.
After graduating as a member of the Lin-Wood High School Class of 1965, he enlisted in the United States Army where he bravely served his country in Vietnam while part of the 554th Combat Engineering Battalion. He was later stationed in Germany at Fulda Gap.
After returning home from active military duty, he was employed at his family's business, Clark's Trading Post and the White Mountain Central Railroad, in Lincoln, NH. David worked tirelessly to help manage business operations and eventually became part owner.
His passion for preserving area history, including maintaining an impressive collection of steam locomotives manufactured by by Climax, Heisler, Shay, Baldwin and Porter, became a focal point of his career. Prior to that, at just 16 years of age, he was part of a crew that dismantled, transported and reassembled a 1904 Howe-Truss railroad covered bridge from East Montpelier, VT, to allow for the railroad's expansion across the Pemigewasset River. He was also instrumental in the 13year restoration of an 18 ton Lombard steam-powered log hauler-- one of only a handful preserved in operational condition worldwide.
David was a passionate collector of antique motorcycles, classic automobiles and vintage machinery, all of which he made available for public display. More importantly, he served as a mentor to many aspiring individuals seeking careers in these related fields, passing along a lifetime of restoration wisdom and industrial skillsets
He was predeceased by his father, Edward M. Clark in 2009, his mother, Joyce Avery Clark in 2005 and a brother, Edward A. Clark, who passed away in 1998.
Family includes his loving wife of 45 years, Elise Clark; daughters, Ashley Clark and Morgan Clark; sisters Carol Govoni, and Anne Englert; and a brother, Thomas Clark; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A public graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, September 9 at the Riverside Cemetery in Lincoln. There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 58 Clinton St., Concord, NH 03301.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, North Woodstock, NH.
