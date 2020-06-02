Mr. David A. Dansereau, 75, of Barnstead, passed away on June 2, 2020 at the Pine Rock Manor in Warner after a period of declining health.
Born in Biddeford, Maine, David was the son of the late Leon and Margaret (Babcock) Dansereau. He was raised and educated in Biddeford and was a graduate of Biddeford High School. He later attended New Hampshire College in Manchester, where he obtained his MBA.
An honorably discharged Veteran, David proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He served 2 overseas campaigns and was later discharged with the rank of Captain.
Prior to his retirement in 2007, David was employed as a Materials Manager for Collins & Aiken and also worked for Textron and Davidson Rubber Co. in Dover and Farmington.
An avid sportsman, David participated in Senior Olympics/Games through the U.S. He also played senior basketball in Penacook, Concord and Laconia. He was a member of the Suncook Valley Lions Club.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Beth Dansereau and his sister, Jane Verduin.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn A. (Worden) Dansereau, his daughter, Amy Dansereau of Barnstead, his grandchildren, Michael Schultz of Dover, Stephanie Dansereau of Concord and Nora Dansereau of Barnstead. He is also survived by 2 great grandchildren as well as his sister, Gail Tudor of Brewer, ME.
There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Born in Biddeford, Maine, David was the son of the late Leon and Margaret (Babcock) Dansereau. He was raised and educated in Biddeford and was a graduate of Biddeford High School. He later attended New Hampshire College in Manchester, where he obtained his MBA.
An honorably discharged Veteran, David proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He served 2 overseas campaigns and was later discharged with the rank of Captain.
Prior to his retirement in 2007, David was employed as a Materials Manager for Collins & Aiken and also worked for Textron and Davidson Rubber Co. in Dover and Farmington.
An avid sportsman, David participated in Senior Olympics/Games through the U.S. He also played senior basketball in Penacook, Concord and Laconia. He was a member of the Suncook Valley Lions Club.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Beth Dansereau and his sister, Jane Verduin.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn A. (Worden) Dansereau, his daughter, Amy Dansereau of Barnstead, his grandchildren, Michael Schultz of Dover, Stephanie Dansereau of Concord and Nora Dansereau of Barnstead. He is also survived by 2 great grandchildren as well as his sister, Gail Tudor of Brewer, ME.
There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 2, 2020.