David A. Phelps
1960 - 2020
On July 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness, David A. Phelps of Concord NH, died at Concord Hospital.

He was born June 22, 1960 in Lebanon NH, to Arthur E. and Claudette (Boutin) Phelps. David graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1977, a member of the National Honor Society. He played soccer and baseball throughout his school years. He attended UNH Whittemore School.

David was a talented finish carpenter for many years and had a passion for fishing throughout his life.

David is survived by his mother Claudette Phelps of Hopkinton NH, his daughter Megan Phelps Jacobs and husband Scott of Beverly MA, his sister Anne Ball and husband Michael, his niece Jessica Ball and partner Justin Bonner and his grand niece Jayden Bonner all of Contoocook NH, his loyal and best friend Chip Seigel of Concord NH, and many more good friends. He was predeceased by his father Arthur Phelps and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Contoocook NH on July 25, 2020 1-4PM. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Burial will be held privately in Sharon VT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concord Hospital ATTN Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St. Concord NH 03301.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
American Legion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Boscawen
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 14, 2020
David Phelps, I love and will miss you. Rest in peace my friend.
You will always be my brother in law. Jutz
Judy George
