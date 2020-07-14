On July 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness, David A. Phelps of Concord NH, died at Concord Hospital.



He was born June 22, 1960 in Lebanon NH, to Arthur E. and Claudette (Boutin) Phelps. David graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1977, a member of the National Honor Society. He played soccer and baseball throughout his school years. He attended UNH Whittemore School.



David was a talented finish carpenter for many years and had a passion for fishing throughout his life.



David is survived by his mother Claudette Phelps of Hopkinton NH, his daughter Megan Phelps Jacobs and husband Scott of Beverly MA, his sister Anne Ball and husband Michael, his niece Jessica Ball and partner Justin Bonner and his grand niece Jayden Bonner all of Contoocook NH, his loyal and best friend Chip Seigel of Concord NH, and many more good friends. He was predeceased by his father Arthur Phelps and his grandparents.



A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Contoocook NH on July 25, 2020 1-4PM. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Burial will be held privately in Sharon VT.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concord Hospital ATTN Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St. Concord NH 03301.



