New London, NH-David B. Romanoff, 80, of Prescott Lane, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Concord Hospital.



He was born in New Haven, CT on August 12, 1938 the son of Morris and Gladys (Shapiro) Romanoff.



David graduated from the University of CT in Storrs, CT and was a pharmacist in New Haven for several years. Moving to the area about 40 years ago, he owned and operated Chase Pond Cottages in Wilmot and then was a pharmacy inspector for the State of NH. He owned and operated New London Pharmacy until 1993 and then worked for Rite Aid for several years retiring in 2008 after suffering a stroke.



He enjoyed doing yardwork and reading. Collecting toy soldiers and antique pharmacy memorabilia were fun hobbies for David.



He is predeceased by a son, Kevin J. Romanoff, in 1993 and a brother, Robert. Dave is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Marion (Blake) Romanoff of New London, NH; four children, Eric M. Romanoff of Madrid, Spain, Andrew P. Romanoff of Juneau, AK, Lance J. Romanoff of Los Angeles, CA and Jennifer E. and her husband, Brian Doyle of Alton, NH; two granchildren, Elias of MT and Marlena of AK; a nephew, Ed Romanoff; and his best friend and constant companion, Cody.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Old Main Street Cemetery, New London, NH.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

235 Main Street P.O. Box 68

New London , NH 03257

