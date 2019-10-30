Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Boynton Staples. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Boynton Staples, 90, of Concord, died Sept. 15, 2019, at Paddock Ridge Nursing Home, Ocala, FLA.



He was born in Everett, Massachusetts on December 16, 1928, to Mabel Boynton Sabatini and Amadeo Sabatini.



On June 27, 1953, Dave married Elizabeth Walker of Portsmouth, N.H., know to all as 'Betsy'. They met and married after Dave had finished his military service. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving honorably.



Dave went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees, a certificate of advanced graduate studies from Keene State Teacher's College, the University of Connecticut and the University of New Hampshire. Dave was a teacher, a school principal, and for the last 20 years of his long career, a guidance counselor with the Concord Public Schools. In this role, Dave helped high school students navigate the challenges of young adulthood and plan their educational futures. Dave and Betsy would live and work as educators in the Concord area until their retirement when they spent winters in Florida and summer months in New Hampshire.



Together, Dave and Betsy achieved much, including the establishment of scholarships at Keene State and Crotched Mountain in honor of their son David. These scholarships have helped many students complete their studies and go on to varied careers in education, nursing and more.



Dave was pre-deceased by this wife of 55 years, Betsy in 2008; their son David Charles Staples, who passed in 1983; and Dave's two brothers, Joseph Staples and Alfred Sabatini.



Surviving family members include Dave's sister, Doris A. Hopkins as well as varied nephews, nieces, and their families. Dave also leaves behind many friends at Keene State and others from his time and activities in Florida.



FROM HIS FAMILY: Dave has now left this world, but not from our hearts. He will be deeply missed by his family and many, many others whose lives he so positively touched. His legacy of giving and caring, for his students, his neighbors, and his family, will live on.



SERVICES: A memorial service and inurnment will be held at Blossom Hill Cemetery in the family burial plot. The service will be on Saturday, November 2, at 2 pm. The Rev. Jerry McCann of the United Church of Penacook will officiate.



IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorial donations may be made to Keene State College, Advancement Division, in care of the Keene Endowment Association #10, and mailed to 229 Main St., Keene 03435-2701. This memorial endowment was established in 1983 in memory of Dave and Betsy's son, David Charles Staples.

