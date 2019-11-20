David D. Randlett, Jr. of South Hero, VT, and Merrimack, NH, passed into the arms of Jesus on November 13, 2019. He was 78. David was born on May 3, 1941 in Concord, NH to David D. Randlett and Beulah C. Bixby.



During his lifetime, David worked as the Director of three state agencies under Governor Meldrim Thomson, Jr.: Director of the American Freedom Coalition and the Christian Voice, he was the Executive Director for the Northeast for Pat Robertson's presidential campaign, and worked as Northeast Regional Sales Manager for Continental Trailways.



David was a kind, gentle and loving man who was always thinking of others. He loved country music, especially Johnny Cash and The Highwaymen. He loved spending time on Lake Champlain and visiting lighthouses around New England.



David is predeceased by his parents and 6 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia of 14 years, three children: Darla Welcome of Penacook, Rev. David III and his wife Shawne of Laconia, Daniel and his wife Dasha of Manchester; two stepdaughters, Jennifer McKernan and her husband Christopher of Beverly Farms, MA; Emily Martel and her husband Darrell of Candia; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 2:00 pm, Trinity Life Community Church, 12 Station Road, Bedford, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Life Community in David's memory.

