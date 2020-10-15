David M. Gerlarneau, 75, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Concord Hospital with his children by his side. David was born on October 10, 1945 in Franklin, son of the late Annette R. (Gerlarneau) Archibald.
David is survived by his partner Jeanne Blake, his daughters Paula Lewis and husband Mitch of Sanbornton, Karen Colburn and husband Kent of Salisbury and his son, Frank Gerlarneau and wife Shelley of Franklin, his Aunt Gloria Lavertu of Tilton who is like a sister to him, his brothers Steve Archibald and wife Sharon and Bill Archibald, his Aunt Katherine Gerlarneau, grandchildren Dillon Raboin of Bristol, Maegan Raboin of Boston, MA, Kimberly Gerlarneau and Shawn Gerlarneau of Franklin, as well as many nieces and nephews. David is predeceased by his Uncles, Joseph Lavertu and Robert Gerlarneau, whom he considered like a brother.
A celebration of David's life will be held beginning at 11 AM with services to follow at noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, Hampton, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view David's memorial website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the NH Humane Society.