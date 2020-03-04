Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Herr Black. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

David Herr Black, 64, of North Newport, died peacefully at home with his wife by his side on February 21, 2020. David was born in Providence, RI and lived his early years in Cumberland, RI. He graduated from Providence Country Day School (East Providence, RI) in 1973, where he played lacrosse and football. Pursuing higher education he attended Wentworth Institute of Technology (Boston, MA) and in 1978, graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. He worked at Crosby Valve and Gauge before moving to New Hampshire to operate Newmont Vending with his parents, later taking over operation of the business until his retirement.



David was mechanically gifted and could fix anything. Recognizing his aptitude, David's parents gave him a first-generation calculator as a teen. All his life, he acquired and tinkered with his "toys", starting with dirt minibikes, then lawn mowers (for the business he had with his older brother, Rick). A member of the Sports Car Club of America, he designed modifications for and raced Alfa Romeo sports cars in his late teens and 20s, at Lime Rock (CT), Watkins Glen (NY), and Bridge Hampton (NY). He was a member of the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club, Ice House Museum (New London) and most recently, was a member of the Model T Ford Club of America. He served as a Director of the local Model T Snowmobile Club, traveling throughout the Northeast. He, along with fellow members and snow enthusiasts alike, shared a unique and living piece of automotive history on snow covered trails.



David was a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 37 years, Geraldine M. Black and together they raised their son Ethan. The consummate family man, David, grew up skiing with his parents and siblings; teaching skiing for several years at King Ridge Ski Area in New London. He passed on his skiing passion to his son, spending countless frigid days and evenings on the slopes and ski jumping hills of the East. Sharing his love of the shore with his wife and son, the family enjoyed the surf and sand, taking long walks and beachcombing the ocean's edge of MA, ME, RI, NH, and Canada, regardless of the season.



They spent many happy times with David's parents in North Newport, working in the woods on their land, known as the Black Forest. Several years ago David and Gerrie moved to the Black Forest to care for David's mother in her final years. Out of his own desire and loyalty to his parents' vision to preserve the Black Forest for the enjoyment of family and friends; David maintained the woodlot allowing for the persistence of maple sugaring operations, timber harvesting and the continuation of a Christmas tradition, collecting evergreen boughs from the Black Forest to craft a large wreath for South Congregational Church. This winter David and Gerrie marked the boundary lines of the Black Forest in an effort to sustain and share the legacy left by David's late parents for current and future generations of the Black Family.



David relied on his vigorous curiosity and intellect to face many medical challenges during his life. He was a determined decisive, steadfast and an effective advocate in his own health care, integrating holistic medicine with traditional health care. He and wife Geraldine were a formidable team confronting David's health concerns.



He was a fiercely independent thinker, ingenious, well read, with an encyclopedic mind and an unmatched mechanical aptitude. He was an analytical thinker who saw things in ways that are not apparent to others. Composed of a strong moral and ethical fiber, David believed in the power of everyday kindness and living by the golden rule. Beneath a rugged exterior lay a gentle soul with an endearing smile who would stop to help a friend or stranger in need with word or deed. He is deeply missed.



Nothing Is So Strong as Gentleness; Nothing So Gentle as Real Strength Francis De Sales



David is survived by his wife of 37 years, Geraldine M. Black, son Ethan D. Black (Fort Collins, Colorado), brother Rodman R. (Rick) Black, Jr. and wife Anne W. Black (Narragansett, RI), sister Elizabeth Black and wife Catherine E. Menard (Concord, NH), nephew Rodman R. Black, III, and fiancee Terry Wade (Woonsocket, RI), niece Winton B. Jansen and husband Dustin Jansen (Cohasset, MA), grandnephews Patrick McCarty-Black, Flynn, Hayes, and Tucker Jansen, and aunts Mary Jo Herr (Cape May Court House, NJ) and Dorothy Butler (The Villages, FL). He is also survived by his parents-in-law Robert and Marie Cicione (Cranston, RI), sister-in-law Mary-Jeanne Latina and husband Michael R. Latina, brother-in-law Robert Michael Cicione, and sister-in-law Elaine Kyle and husband William Kyle, and their children Michael Latina, Kristen Dumont, Justin Latina, Lauren Cicione, Erich Cicione, and Colby Kyle. Grandnephew Samuel Latina and Lucca Cicione, and grandnieces Kira Latina, Abigail Dumont, Sabine Cicione, and Anaya Cicione.



He was predeceased by his father Rodman R. Black, his mother Nancy H. Black, uncle Charles (Charlie) Black, uncle Tom Walker (Charleston, SC), aunt Deborah Walker (Charlotte, NC), and uncle George D. Herr (Cape May Court House, NJ).



David leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion and a zest for living life to the fullest. To honor David, seek knowledge and experiences beyond your comfort zone. Enjoy the beauty of your favorite motorized vehicle to navigate the breath taking out of doors.



Memorial gifts may be made to the NH Chapter of the Model T Ford Snowmobile Club of America, c/o Scott McWilliam, 30 Union Point Road, Webster, MA 01570, Richards Free Library (Newport, NH), or Providence Country Day School (East Providence, RI).



A celebration of David's life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at South Congregational Church in Newport, NH.

