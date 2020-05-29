David J. Mallon, Sr., 81, of Concord, NH passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a long illness.
Born in North Providence RI, to Lucy C. Mallon (McKendall) and Bernard J. Mallon Sr. and moved to NH at the age of 5. He graduated from Concord High School in 1956 and played on the Crimson Tide football team.
David worked at Rumford Press for over 28 years until the company closed in 1983. He had many miscellaneous jobs after that.
David enjoyed playing golf with his brothers, working on cars and watching football and baseball games on TV. But most important, spending time talking to his neighbor Jim.
David leaves behind two daughters: Julie A. Miner (Mallon) and her spouse, Bruce Miner from Sun City, AZ, Judy E. Mallon and her partner, Jen Boileau of Concord NH; Two sons, David J. Mallon, Jr. and Douglas E. Mallon of Concord, NH.
David was predeceased by his parents, Bernard J. Mallon Sr., Lucy C. Mallon; his brothers and sister, Bill J. Capozzi, Bernard J. Mallon Jr., Edward T. Mallon and Carol A. Conto (Mallon).
A private family service will be held on June 1, 2020 at Alexander Cemetery. A remembrance gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Born in North Providence RI, to Lucy C. Mallon (McKendall) and Bernard J. Mallon Sr. and moved to NH at the age of 5. He graduated from Concord High School in 1956 and played on the Crimson Tide football team.
David worked at Rumford Press for over 28 years until the company closed in 1983. He had many miscellaneous jobs after that.
David enjoyed playing golf with his brothers, working on cars and watching football and baseball games on TV. But most important, spending time talking to his neighbor Jim.
David leaves behind two daughters: Julie A. Miner (Mallon) and her spouse, Bruce Miner from Sun City, AZ, Judy E. Mallon and her partner, Jen Boileau of Concord NH; Two sons, David J. Mallon, Jr. and Douglas E. Mallon of Concord, NH.
David was predeceased by his parents, Bernard J. Mallon Sr., Lucy C. Mallon; his brothers and sister, Bill J. Capozzi, Bernard J. Mallon Jr., Edward T. Mallon and Carol A. Conto (Mallon).
A private family service will be held on June 1, 2020 at Alexander Cemetery. A remembrance gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 29, 2020.