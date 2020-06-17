David Joseph Buteau Sr was born on March 18th, 1948 in Whitefield NH. He passed away on June 12th 2020 at his home in Concord NH.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Kathryn Chase Buteau. He is survived by his son David Joseph Buteau II and his wife Julie and his grandkids Alexander, Jacqueline and Sophie who were the light of his life and also his brothers Kenny, Dennis and Jerry and sisters Nancy and Debbie and countless nieces and nephews.
He is also predeceased by his Mother Katherine and Father Napoleon, his brother Richard and sister Barbara.
David worked at Norton Pike Industries in Littleton NH for approximately 37 years and was affectionately called by his nickname of "Turk." He loved baseball, fishing and hunting and working outside. He spent a great deal of time going from one sporting event to the next for his grandkids and loved every minute of it.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston MA 02241-7005.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 17, 2020.