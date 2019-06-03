Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Kimball Joslin. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Melrose, MA, the son of Charles Joslin and Mary (Kimball) Joslin.



He was part of the first graduating class of the newly built Lynnfield High School in Lynnfield, MA in 1960.



He attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor's of Science in Mathematics, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, after taking a break to serve in the U.S. Army from 1963-65 where he served in Japan. While in Japan, he started racing motorcycles at Japan's Suzuka Circuit. Later back home at the New England Dragway he set numerous records during the early 70's.



He held various computer programing positions, with multiple companies, as well as spent time managing the family owned Turnpike Racquet Club in Plainville, MA which hosted the USTA Junior Girls 16 and 18 National Indoor Champions from 1974 into the 1980's. In 1982 the Joslin family was awarded the New England Lawn Tennis Association family of the year award.



Survivors include his wife, Elisabeth (Harker) Joslin; two children, Julie Joslin and Michael Joslin; daughter-in-law, Trudy (Ashcraft) Joslin; two grandchildren, Nikolai Joslin and David Joslin, all of Bow, NH, as well as his older sister and brother, Margaret Aikkola and Charles Joslin, Jr. His younger brother, Thomas Joslin died in 1991.



Visitation hours are to be held on Wednesday, June 5th 5pm to 7pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 11am at Bennett Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Evans Cemetery in Bow, NH.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the United States Tennis Association Foundation,



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





