Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Eastman. View Sign Service Information Furber & White Funeral Home 2925 White Mountain Hwy. North Conway , NH 03860-0498 (603)-356-5561 Send Flowers Obituary

Naturalist, author, "Country Ecology" radio show host and newspaper columnist and decorated Vietnam War helicopter pilot veteran Capt. (U.S. Army) David L. Eastman, 76, of Tamworth, N.H., passed on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Concord, N.H.



For his outstanding efforts in the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, 34 Air Medals (including "V" Device) and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with a Gold Star. A 1965 graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a B.S. in forestry management, he was inducted into the UNH ROTC Hall of Fame in 2008.



In 2001, Eastman wrote a book, "Outlaws in Vietnam," in which he provided a first-hand account of his wartime service with the Outlaws of the 175th Aviation Company in the Mekong Delta.



After retiring from the military, Eastman obtained his master's in forest science from the University of Washington and returned east to teach at UNH as adjunct faculty.



He later served with numerous state and national conservation organizations, including the N.H. Lakes Association and was its representative on the Governor's Lakes Management Advisory Committee. He also served on the North American Bluebird Society Board of Directors, vice president of Lakes Region Chapter, ASNH and as natural areas caretaker for UNH of Rattlesnake Mountain and Five Finger Point on Squam Lake.



Predeceased by his parents, Capt. Robert S. Eastman (USN-Ret.) and Barbara Long Eastman, formerly of Portsmouth, and by younger brother, R. Stephen Eastman of Kearsarge, N.H., he is survived by his son, David Colby Eastman and his wife, Serena Guarnaschelli and their daughter, Emma, all of London, United Kingdom. He is survived by his sister, Judith E. Federowicz and brother-in-law, David Federowicz, of Vineyard Haven, Mass.; brother, Jon Eastman and his wife, Mary Ann F. Eastman, of Bridgeville, Del.; sister, Mary Leone Borowski and her husband, Robert Borowski of Nashua, N.H.; sister-in-law, Sarah W. Eastman of Kearsarge; sister, Susan Eastman of Boulder, Colo.; brother, Tom Eastman of Center Conway, N.H.; sister, Jeanie Eastman Ryan and her husband, Charles Riopel, of Rye, N.H.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visiting hours were held at Furber & White Funeral Home in North Conway on Nov. 21. A Catholic Mass funeral at Our Lady of the Mountains will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. A Christian military burial at the N.H. State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen will be celebrated that afternoon at 2:30 p.m.



Donations in Eastman's memory may be made to the Lakes Region chapter, Audubon Society of NH; UNH ROTC; the Nature Fund and World Fellowship Center of Albany.

Naturalist, author, "Country Ecology" radio show host and newspaper columnist and decorated Vietnam War helicopter pilot veteran Capt. (U.S. Army) David L. Eastman, 76, of Tamworth, N.H., passed on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Concord, N.H.For his outstanding efforts in the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, 34 Air Medals (including "V" Device) and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with a Gold Star. A 1965 graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a B.S. in forestry management, he was inducted into the UNH ROTC Hall of Fame in 2008.In 2001, Eastman wrote a book, "Outlaws in Vietnam," in which he provided a first-hand account of his wartime service with the Outlaws of the 175th Aviation Company in the Mekong Delta.After retiring from the military, Eastman obtained his master's in forest science from the University of Washington and returned east to teach at UNH as adjunct faculty.He later served with numerous state and national conservation organizations, including the N.H. Lakes Association and was its representative on the Governor's Lakes Management Advisory Committee. He also served on the North American Bluebird Society Board of Directors, vice president of Lakes Region Chapter, ASNH and as natural areas caretaker for UNH of Rattlesnake Mountain and Five Finger Point on Squam Lake.Predeceased by his parents, Capt. Robert S. Eastman (USN-Ret.) and Barbara Long Eastman, formerly of Portsmouth, and by younger brother, R. Stephen Eastman of Kearsarge, N.H., he is survived by his son, David Colby Eastman and his wife, Serena Guarnaschelli and their daughter, Emma, all of London, United Kingdom. He is survived by his sister, Judith E. Federowicz and brother-in-law, David Federowicz, of Vineyard Haven, Mass.; brother, Jon Eastman and his wife, Mary Ann F. Eastman, of Bridgeville, Del.; sister, Mary Leone Borowski and her husband, Robert Borowski of Nashua, N.H.; sister-in-law, Sarah W. Eastman of Kearsarge; sister, Susan Eastman of Boulder, Colo.; brother, Tom Eastman of Center Conway, N.H.; sister, Jeanie Eastman Ryan and her husband, Charles Riopel, of Rye, N.H.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Visiting hours were held at Furber & White Funeral Home in North Conway on Nov. 21. A Catholic Mass funeral at Our Lady of the Mountains will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. A Christian military burial at the N.H. State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen will be celebrated that afternoon at 2:30 p.m.Donations in Eastman's memory may be made to the Lakes Region chapter, Audubon Society of NH; UNH ROTC; the Nature Fund and World Fellowship Center of Albany. Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close