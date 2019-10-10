Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Grace Capital Church 542 Pembroke St Pembroke , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Lee Gazaway, 86, a resident of Gilmanton, died Oct 8, 2019, at home, following a long, courageous battle with cancer.



David was born in Middlesex, NJ and was the son of Doyle E. Gazaway and Alice Davis Clark, both deceased. He was predeceased by brothers, Doyle Gazaway Jr, John Gazaway, Paul Gazaway, and sister, Priscilla Hardy.



David graduated from Hampstead High School and then served in the United States Navy from 1951-1954 in the Korean Conflict. He attended Princeton College of Insurance in



1960. He served in the Concord Lions Club for 30 years and once served as Zone



Chairman. He was an Insurance Executive for Concord Group Insurance Company, from



1958 to1969, then Owner/President of Allied Insurance Agency from 1971 to 1997, when he retired. He was active for many years as Treasurer and Sunday School Superintendent of Bethesda Assembly of God in Concord. He had been very active in Greater Concord sports, supporting baseball, soccer, hockey, golf, and youth and high school programs. Dave was involved in Classic and Antique cars, locally and national events. He has been a member of the Concord Country Club since 1963 where he was a Charter Member. He was also a Charter Member of the Bow Pioneers Snowmobile Club and a member of the Gilmanton Snowmobile Club. He was an active member of Grace Capital Church and Dave enjoyed his grandchildren and attending all of their school sporting events.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Agnes (Russell) Gazaway, and her children; Audra Warren and her husband Mark, Brett Seymour and his wife Elizabeth. His first wife Pearl King and their four children; Polly Stanwood and her husband Hal; Terri Gazaway, David Gazaway and his wife Wendy; Nadeen Gleason and her fiance Kevin Carbone. Eleven grandchildren; Kimball and Jess, Erin and Stephen, Marshall, Hanna, Dylan Caleb, Ethan, Abigail, Elliot, Cameron and Chase as well as five



great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ozzy, Marian, Marin and Malcolm. He is also survived by brothers Mark Gazaway and his wife Martha, Daniel and wife Marion Gazaway, his sister Faith Trollinger, and his lifelong best friend Jim McAtee as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.



A Celebration of David's life will be held at Grace Capital Church, 542 Pembroke St., Pembroke, NH at 10am on Monday, October 14th, followed by a family burial at Veteran's Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Central NH VNA and Hospice or your local high school sports booster club. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to





Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 10, 2019

