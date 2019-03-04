David L. Osborne, 82, of Pittsfield, a father, grandfather, husband, farmer, and man of God died on March 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Loudon on December 19, 1936 a son to John and Rena (Paine) Osborne. David graduated from Pittsfield High School as part of the class of 1954, and Vermont Technical College in 1955. He was married to the same woman, Louise (Frost) for 59 years. He is survived by his wife Louise, his sister Priscilla Bechok, 4 sons (Mark, Paul, Andy, and Tom), and 7 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Christine, 2 brothers (Russell and Kenneth), and 3 sisters (Dorothy Day, Rachel Kidder, and Mary Kolodziej). David loved growing, mowing, spending time with his sisters, working with his sons, and eating sweets. Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 6 (TOMORROW) from 5pm to 7:30pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 7 at 1pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 80 Clinton Street, Concord. Interment will be later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 4-H Foundation of New Hampshire, 59 College Road, Taylor Hall, Durham, NH 03824. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Online condolences can be expressed at www.bennettfuneral.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 4, 2019